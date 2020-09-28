Tracking device ordered for woman heading to Bowen on bail

A woman accused of drug offences will move to Bowen now she has been granted bail. Photo: File

A WOMAN accused of drug offences must wear a tracking device and has been told her fate is in her own hands after she was granted bail in court this week.

Skye-Ellen Jean Diprose is planning to live in Bowen now she has been released from police custody but is still facing three charges including possessing schedule one dangerous drugs and property suspected of being used to commit a drug offence.

Lawyer Peter Vernon applied for bail for Ms Diprose in Proserpine Magistrates Court, saying she was in custody because she was sentenced to terms of jail for other matters but she had now served that time.

When arguing Ms Diprose should be released on bail, Ms Vernon said she was not a flight risk but she had taken a casual attitude towards her bail conditions in the past.

Ms Vernon said she had been instructed to “strenuously defend” a charge against Ms Diprose as she claimed there wasn’t evidence linking the 29-year-old woman to the drugs found.

The matter will be set down for trial in the Supreme Court in Mackay, she said.

“Even if she may be found guilty of these charges there is a risk she may send too much time in custody,” Ms Vernon said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant disagreed, saying Ms Diprose had failed to appear in court and breached bail in the past.

Ms Vernon argued Ms Diprose now had legal representation so she could be reminded to attend court and with other matters finalised, she had less dates of which to keep track.

Magistrate James Morton decided to grant Ms Diprose bail, but warned she had the opportunity to “make it or break it”.

He enforced bail conditions including the requirement to report to the officer in charge of Bowen Police Station once a week and wear a tracking device.

“Believe me Ms Diprose, you know what happens if you don’t comply with this,” Mr Morton said.

Ms Diprose’s matters were adjourned to October 12 for a committal mention.