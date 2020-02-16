Menu
Labor backbenchers will get their chance to air grievances about embattled Treasurer Jackie Trad in what is shaping up to be an unpredictable caucus meeting.
Trad on collision course with disgruntled MPs

by Jack McKay & Jessica Marszalek
15th Feb 2020 6:03 AM
DISGRUNTLED Labor backbenchers will get their chance to air grievances about Jackie Trad when MPs meet tomorrow at what is shaping up to be an unpredictable caucus meeting.

It comes amid ongoing agitations from some in the back bench to have the Treasurer removed from Cabinet, and after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk conceded her deputy had had a damaging effect on the Government.

While one Left party figure yesterday said they were 100 per cent behind Ms Trad and dismissed the chatter, another on the Right suggested any issues with the Left were for the Left to sort out.

Treasurer Jackie Trad in Question Time recently. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Other MPs say they are weighing up their options after months of complaining that Ms Trad's unpopularity will cost seats at the October poll.

Aaron Harper, who represents the Townsville-based electorate of Thuringowa, yesterday declared he was a "Jackie fan" and said he did not expect any issues to be raised at tomorrow's meeting.

"I've got no issues with Jackie at all," he said.

"She is a solid supporter of certainly me in my seat of Thuringowa, as a regional member.

"I know our caucus has the ability for people to speak, but I don't see any issues arising tomorrow at all."

Ms Trad this week dismissed the speculation as "gossip" after the Premier admitted her Government had been damaged in the wake of the Deputy Premier's integrity scandal.

Member for Thuringowa Aaron Harper
"I think everyone knows that there has been damage to our Government," Ms Palaszczuk said on Friday.

"There is no denying that. I'm the first person to admit it and I'm quite sure Jackie admits it as well."

Ms Palaszczuk said at the time that she would not remove her from Cabinet because she was "contributing" and working on State Budget.

She has also previously confirmed Ms Trad would remain treasurer after the Budget was delivered in April.

