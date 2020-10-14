Trad takes the mic at ‘vertical cruise ship’ protest

The proposed development site ​for three 15-storey towers in Kangaroo Point

A contentious high-rise development, labelled as a "vertical cruise ship", has sparked furore in Brisbane as a group of protestors blocked local peak-hour traffic in opposition of the development.

Jackie Trad joins locals in protest over a development at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Peter Wallis

Member for South Brisbane Jackie Trad joined 60 local protesters at Kangaroo Point on Wednesday morning, bearing signs and demonstrating their opposition to the "unbridled over-development" of the suburb.

Protesters block roads at Kangaroo Point on Wednesday morning. Picture: Peter Wallis

Locals have cited 18 reasons, including "environmental impacts" and "dangers to cyclist and pedestrians" in their opposition to the 108 Lambert St development, with the protest group

slamming the development as "absolutely ridiculous" and describing it as a "vertical cruise ship".

Organiser Lori Sexton said the Lambert St development would destroy "their amenity, quality of life".

"Kangaroo Point had the highest density of dwellings in any Brisbane suburb ... the highest traffic densities and highest non-residential traffic flows," she said.

Locals block Lambert St on Wednesday morning. Picture: Peter Wallis

"This development will greatly increase noise and air pollution, the traffic congestion ... and the wellbeing of the community."

The group has lodged an e-petition with Brisbane City Council opposing the development.

"We urge all Kangaroo Point residents to say no to 108 Lambert st and join in our campaign," Ms Sexton said.

Plans for the Lambert St, Kangroo Point, development.

Earlier, another protest organiser, Maxine Russell, described the development as "just disgraceful".

"I've got nothing against construction but just as long as it's the right kind of construction … but this is three towers going up in the smallest footprint, it just doesn't make sense."

In July, BCC approved a staged, three-tower, 10 storey development of 200 units on the site.

A new development application lodged on September 8 seeks an additional 5 storeys over each tower - creating an additional 100 units.

Kangaroo Point protesters. Picture: Peter Wallis

Flyers distributed across Brisbane warn the development will create negative impact in terms of overshadowing, airflow, view corridors and no Riverwalk.

"A lot of us are sick and tired of the unsustainable overdevelopment going on around us bringing constant noise, dirt, stop and go signs, etc," the flyer said.

A flyer for the planned protest on Wednesday morning.

Ms Russell said locals also had several serious concerns around the development plans, including spacing between the towers, height and a lack of green space incorporated into the design.

"As it is now on that corner there is absolutely zero parking in Kangaroo Point, it's crazy, it's dangerous for bicycle riders, it's just every single thing they are doing it's wrong," Ms Russell said.

Police watch on as locals protest at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Peter Wallis

At present, the site has several 1-2 storey houses.

"It's kind of really sad, because those pre-1911 cottages they are part of Kangaroo Point," Ms Russell said. Gabba Ward Greens Councillor Jonathan Sri wrote on Facebook that he also felt there was a long list of design concerns with this project.

"Obviously Kangaroo Point is already a high-density area, but it's important to get the balance right in terms of public infrastructure and community facilities," Cr Sri wrote.

"Both the major parties have been cramming more and more for-profit development into neighbourhoods that are already dense enough, while failing to address the gross planning failures of unsustainable outer-suburban car-centric sprawl."