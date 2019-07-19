Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jackie Trad
Jackie Trad
Politics

Trad to sell controversial investment property

by Steven Wardill, Sarah Vogler
19th Jul 2019 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JACKIE Trad will sell an investment property for the same price she bought it for amid a growing integrity scandal over the purchase.

It comes just a day after The Courier-Mail revealed Ms Trad had purchased the home in a suburb set to benefit from the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail and failed to properly declare it.

The property at Abingdon Street, Woolloongabba.
The property at Abingdon Street, Woolloongabba.

"The Deputy Premier received advice from the Integrity Commissioner today," a spokeswoman for Ms Trad said in a statement. "She is seeking further advice. Regardless, and in order to remove any doubt, the Deputy Premier will sell the property at the same price it was purchased for. The advice will be made available in full when it's received."

Deputy LNP Leader Tim Mander called on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to stand Ms Trad aside until the "integrity crisis" is resolved.

"Selling the house is a clear admission of guilt," Mr Mander said.

"Jackie Trad failed to comply with the integrity framework and is in blatant breach of its rules.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk must now stand Jackie Trad down and release the full advice given by the Integrity Commissioner."

More Stories

conflict of interests editors picks investment property jackie trad

Top Stories

    Proserpine sugar industry backs action against India

    premium_icon Proserpine sugar industry backs action against India

    News Members of the Proserpine sugar industry are in support of the government's escalation against what it claims are illegal Indian sugar subsidies.

    After a two year trial, this business is closing

    premium_icon After a two year trial, this business is closing

    News "Due to a number of factors, the trial proved unsuccessful

    How a simple scrunchie could become a life saver

    premium_icon How a simple scrunchie could become a life saver

    Community Isabella Macey, 11, hopes to raise about $2000 to help save lives.

    Parading for the living Reef

    Parading for the living Reef

    People and Places Sea creatures and colourful corals come to life.