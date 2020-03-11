Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is due to face court today facing a string of serious charges, including allegedly making death threats and assaulting a man for trying to retrieve his own allegedly stolen work tools
A man is due to face court today facing a string of serious charges, including allegedly making death threats and assaulting a man for trying to retrieve his own allegedly stolen work tools
News

Tradie attacked for trying to retrieve his tools: police

by Luke Hayes
11th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NAKARA man, 39, is due to face court today facing a string of serious charges, including allegedly making death threats and assaulting a man for trying to retrieve his own allegedly stolen work tools.

Police superintendent Tony Deutrom said the alleged victim noticed his landscaping tools were missing from his property at around 7.30am yesterday morning.

Supt Deutrom said the victim then located his tools at a neighbour's residence, and was allegedly assaulted while trying to claim them back.

"He spoke to one of the occupants and began recovering some of the property, when a 39-year-old male ran out from the residence, verbally threatened him and punched at him repeatedly," Supt Deutrom said.

He said an altercation ensued before the neighbour allegedly threatened to get a gun and shoot the owner of the tools.

Supt Deutrom said the tradie claimed the neighbour then retreated into his house and returned, allegedly brandishing a firearm.

The tradie then hastily retreated and called police.

"Multiple police responded to the area, the area was cordoned off during the response," Supt Deutrom said.

"Police executed a search warrant on the property in Nakara. A 39-year-old male was arrested without incident."

Police then located the alleged victim's missing tools. No firearm was found during the search.

The alleged offender was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of property and threats to kill.

He was placed on remand and refused bail.

More Stories

Show More
assault threat to kill tradie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe weather warning for Whitsundays

        Severe weather warning for Whitsundays

        News The rain is set to continue until Friday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

        Whitsunday shark board says 'nothing is off the table'

        premium_icon Whitsunday shark board says 'nothing is off the table'

        News Working group to discuss shark control and swimmer safety meets

        Protester unlocked herself for a farmer, not for police

        premium_icon Protester unlocked herself for a farmer, not for police

        Crime “You’re fully aware there is lawful ways to protest”

        Florist drives three times over legal limit

        premium_icon Florist drives three times over legal limit

        News Drink-driver Sophie Hodgetts cops hefty fine