Tradie breaks leg falling into hole

A man has fallen down a hole in Sydney's west. Picture: 7 News

A man has fallen down a hole in Sydney's west. Picture: 7 News

A man has been rushed to hospital after he fell down a massive hole at a worksite in Sydney's west this morning.

Paramedics rushed to the scene just before 9.30am today to reports the man had fallen into a trench at a worksite in Marsden Park.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed the worker was awake and breathing but was nursing a broken leg.

The tradie was rushed to hospital. Picture: 7 News

The man, aged in his 20s, was reportedly shovelling near the trench when he accidentally fell in.

Five ambulances, several Fire and Rescue crews and the CareFlight helicopter were on the scene.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital in an ambulance where he remains in a stable condition.

More to come.