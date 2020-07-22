Tradie cops pub and club ban over drunken scene

Zayne Ryan Borg pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to assaulting a police officer in licensed premises while drunk.

Zayne Ryan Borg pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to assaulting a police officer in licensed premises while drunk.

AN apprentice boilermaker must perform 100 hours of unpaid community service for drunkenly assaulting a police officer as he was evicted from a popular Mackay pub.

Now Zayne Ryan Borg will not be able to ring in the highly anticipated new year in any licensed premise in the safe night precinct after Magistrates Damien Dwyer slapped down a six-month banning order.

"If you get a banning notice from me and you don't comply with it you go to prison for 12 months," Mr Dwyer said.

Zayne Ryan Borg must complete 100 hours of community service in the next 12 months and is banned from all pubs and clubs in the CBD for six months.

The 21 year old had been at a work function at the Shamrock Hotel in Mackay when police were called and he was told to leave.

Rather than complying he became rude.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Borg stood on a table and told police, "I'll leave whatever way I f***ing want to c***".

When he was arrested Borg resisting grabbing a Constable vest - he also pinched an officer hard on the hand.

More stories:

'Fake tits, wanker': BHP workers sacked over Xmas party brawl

How this cop's Tinder 'look-ups' got him in trouble

Angry stripper takes out guard with flying high-heel

Sex toy, butter knives and airport security was 'horseplay'

Prosecutor Sergeant Marcus Hahn said Borg then kicked an officer in the back with both feet.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting police inside a licensed premise while drunk and obstructing police on February 28 this year.

Duty solicitor Antoinette Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said her client was a fourth-year apprentice, who also volunteered with the SES.

The court heard he had been at a farewell party for a work colleague, and the week before there had been a death in the family.

"He did not recall the seriousness of the offending … he did recall, in his words, being a d***head," Ms Morton said.

"He was somewhat shocked by the seriousness of his behaviour and he is extremely remorseful.

Subscriber benefits:

What your subscription can do for you

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

"He accepts that the issue is alcohol."

Mr Dwyer said: "Well he won't have to worry about that for six months".

Under the legislation Borg must do mandatory community service of a minimum of 40 hours - but Mr Dwyer gave him 100 hours to be completed in 12 months.

Mr Dwyer chided Borg for his lack of respect for police.

"I'm not going to put up with this sort of rubbing," he said.

Borg is banned from all licensed premises in the Mackay CBD and the Shamrock Hotel Mackay until January 20 next year.