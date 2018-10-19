Tradies left out of pocket by tools theft

TOOLS worth $10,000 were allegedly stolen from a work site in Airlie Beach last week.

Abel Morris Builders construction site worker James Cross said workers discovered the break-in when they arrived at work on October 10.

"We rocked up to work, and the roller door on the container we keep all our tools in had been beaten with a sledgehammer," he said.

"All the locks had been busted."

Abel Morris Builders owner Abel Morris was disappointed with the theft.

"It takes away the way you make your work, your livelihood."

Mr Abel has grew up in the area and said the behaviour was out of character for the region.

"I don't know if it's to do with more people in town," he said.

"A lot of people have come from out of town because there is so much work still from the cyclone."

The boys agreed it had been a tough week trying to scramble together funds to buy new tools.

"I can't work without my tools, even simple stuff like a tape measure costs $40, a new tool belt will cost around $500, then you've got to get hammers, screws, etc," Mr Cross said.

"It all adds up.

"I'm from London and I've never had my tools stolen.

"Airlie is the last place you'd expect to have something like this happen."

Mr Cross said it would have taken some effort to break into the the container, as the locks were big and heavy and not easily broken.

He said he wouldn't be surprised if half the items that were stolen ended up on buy swap and sell groups on Facebook.

Police have charged a 24-year-old male from Cairns and a 23-year-old male from Logan with break and enter, which includes stealing, and wilful damage by graffiti.