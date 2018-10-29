Menu
JOIN IN: Everyone is invited to Blenheim Hall Committee's annual event.
Life

Traditions kept alive by Blenheim Hall committee

29th Oct 2018

HAY bales for seats, plaid shirts and boots are the bones of any good country bash.

Continuing traditions is also a big deal for country towns which is why the Blenheim Hall committee have stepped up to the plate to serve up the annual Spit Roast Night.

The former fire brigade event will again be held in the hall but with different organisers.

Committee member Col Seng urged people to buy a ticket to keep the tradition alive.

Bookings are essential, contact 5466 4224 for more information.

blenheim hall committee fundraiser spit roast night
