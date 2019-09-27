HEAD ON CRASH: Shute Harbour Rd collision

There are reports of a collision on Shute Harbour Rd.

UPDATE: The flashing lights of emergency services pierced the darkness on Shute Harbour Rd, in Cannon Valley, as crews work at the scene of a two vehicle crash.

Police at the scene said it was a head-on collision, with both men being taken to hospital.

The collision happened on Shute Harbour Rd between Riordanvale Rd and Gregory Cannon Valley Rd about 6.38pm.

Shute Harbour Rd was blocked in both directions at 8pm.

A witness at the scene said he thought one of the men was trapped in his car, and he could he the sounds of scraping and cutting metal, as emergency services worked to free him.

INITIAL: TWO ambulance crews are at the scene of a collision on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannon Valley.

A Queensland Police services spokesperson confirmed it was a two vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they were alerted to the accident at 6.38pm on Friday.

The spokesperson said two males were being treated at the scene, one with neck pain and the other with chest pain.

The two males are in a stable condition, the spokesperson said.