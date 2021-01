Cars are banked up on Shute Harbour Rd after a three-vehicle crash outside Plants Whitsunday. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Traffic is banked up in both directions on Shute Harbour Rd after a three-vehicle crash.

Police are directing vehicles around the crash site outside Plants Whitsunday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene about 3.30pm and no one was injured in the incident.

All vehicles are off the main road but it has been reduced to one lane at the crash site.

The spokesman said the road should reopen soon.