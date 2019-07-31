Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: One person has been injured in a traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning.
FILE PHOTO: One person has been injured in a traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning. Bev Lacey
News

Traffic blocked, one injured after peak-hour motorway smash

Ashley Carter
by
31st Jul 2019 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person has been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the westbound lanes between Kawana Way and Dixon Rd just before 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

One person with neck pain was treated at the scene, and two others who were involved were uninjured.

The patient has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic is blocked heading west towards Sippy Downs and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to allow extra travel time and proceed with caution.

queensland ambulance service sunshine motorway traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    LAST CHANCE: Development application given sixth extension

    premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Development application given sixth extension

    Business A large residential development application for 28 hillside dwellings has been given its sixth and final extension by council.

    Hopes rise for a potential multicultural festival

    premium_icon Hopes rise for a potential multicultural festival

    Council News Council plans for a festival celebrating region's multiculturalism.　

    Health warning after spate of attacks by unlikely predator

    premium_icon Health warning after spate of attacks by unlikely predator

    Health Five people have presented to a Mackay region hospital so far.

    Presents to rock your world at festival's street parade

    premium_icon Presents to rock your world at festival's street parade

    Whats On Festival parade gifts to raise awareness about new group.