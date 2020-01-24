Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Petrol Truck
Petrol Truck
News

Traffic chaos on M1 after truck rollover

by Luke Mortimer
24th Jan 2020 8:10 AM

A GRAVEL truck crash on the M1 has led to major delays on Gold Coast roads this morning.

Queensland Police were called to the Pacific Motorway at Tugun about 6.50am after the trailer of a B-double truck rolled in the southbound lanes.

Police were diverting traffic up Stewart Rd about 7.40am.

Police block an entry to the M1 after a gravel truck lost its load near Tugun. Photo: Jess Lamb
Police block an entry to the M1 after a gravel truck lost its load near Tugun. Photo: Jess Lamb

A spokeswoman could not say if all southbound lanes had been blocked by the crash.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were not treating anyone at the scene at 7.40am, but may still be required, a spokeswoman said.

Firefighters also attended the rollover, but have now left the scene.

Long delays have been reported during the morning rush.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks m1 pacific motorway traffic truck rollover tugun

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prossie-born muso voted best in the state

        premium_icon Prossie-born muso voted best in the state

        News Despite a long list of accolades that have taken him around the world, Linsday Waddington still calls Proserpine home.

        Centre to lure visitors to region

        premium_icon Centre to lure visitors to region

        News A new Visitor Information Centre (VIC) located at the Whitsunday Gold Coffee...

        Powerful words: Daughter shares late mother's poem about Ada

        premium_icon Powerful words: Daughter shares late mother's poem about Ada

        Environment Glenda Vickers reveals poem written by mum about Cyclone Ada.

        More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn tomorrow

        premium_icon More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn tomorrow

        News There’s still time to buy a ticket for Proserpine’s mega raffle with all funds...