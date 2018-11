CRASH: Two cars were involved in a crash on Shute Harbour Road this afternoon.

CRASH: Two cars were involved in a crash on Shute Harbour Road this afternoon. Claudia Alp

EMERGENCY services have attended a crash involving two cars on Shute Harbour Road near Wills Court this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they received the call at 1.44pm and assessed a male and a female at the scene for minor injuries.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were on site to clear debris from the road and ensure the area was safe.

Police investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing.