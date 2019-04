Emergency services are attending a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, this morning.

EMERGENCY crews are on the scene of a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two men are being treated for minor injuries.

The incident occurred about 8.31am opposite Whitsunday Business Centre.

It is understood the car rolled off-road.

Whitsunday police are at the scene.