Traffic signs campaign paying off

Barry Wilson is campaigning to get traffic signs at the correct angle. Picture: Bradley Cooper

Barry Wilson is campaigning to get traffic signs at the correct angle. Picture: Bradley Cooper

BARRY Wilson is having some success in his five-year campaign to have traffic signs in the Caboolture area facing at the correct angles.

Mr Wilson, from Woodford, has lobbied state and local authorities about traffic signs he said were not at the correct angle to the road, were faded or obstructed.

He says many signs in the Moreton Bay Regional Council area were put up facing the road and not at an angle where approaching drivers could see them.

Mr Wilson said the signs were supposed to be at a 30 degree angle toward drivers.

However, he has noticed signs on state roads being turned round in the area.

"The No Stopping signs in front of the new police station at Caboolture have been turned towards traffic as well as signs in Lower King St and King St," he said.

"The lollipop crossing at Wamuran State School and nearby parking has been fixed as well at Woodford State School on the D'Aguilar Hwy and to Woodford."

Mr Wilson said signs had also been corrected on Morayfield Rd south of King St to Lindsay Rd; Beerburrum Rd from King St to the equestrian centre; Deception Bay Rd from the Bruce Hwy to Anzac Ave and Anzac Ave from Klingner Rd to the highway.

Barry Wilson with a sign he says is at the wrong angle. Picture: Bradley Cooper

But he said many more needed attention. "I will be contacting all the candidates for the council elections and asking them if they are going to have the signs corrected."

"It's been over five years since I started bringing it up. I'm not going away," he said.

In April the council told Mr Wilson it would be "progressively implementing the Queensland Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices within the constraints of the available budget and resource availability. Initially, damaged or faded street signage will be replaced at the described angle."