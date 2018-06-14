Traffic slow after bus, truck crash snarls drivers

ONE patient is in hospital after a traffic crash at Riverview this afternoon.

Police report the collision between a bus and a truck occurred on Brisbane Rd at 3.31pm.

Paramedics initially treated four individuals at the scene but only one required transport to Ipswich Hospital with a minor injury.

Delays to traffic are expected in and around the crash with lanes blocked in both directions.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.