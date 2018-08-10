Menu
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help Lismore's Wendy Ryan stay in Brisbane to be with her partner Peter Collings after disaster stuck a few days into their dream holiday.
Tragedy strikes dad while on dream holiday

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
10th Aug 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM

A LISMORE father is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital after his dream holiday came abruptly to an end.

Three weeks ago, Peter Collings and his partner Wendy Ryan set off on an adventure, travelling around Australia in their caravan.

But when the couple hit Gladstone, disaster struck.

Mr Collings' health began to deteriorate and he was flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital where he was placed on life support and remains in a coma.

The couple is now stranded in Brisbane indefinitely, so their daughter Madison Collings has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her step-mum's accommodation, food and transport while her father continues to fight in hospital.

"On July 30, my dad should have been celebrating his birthday, but instead an ambulance picked him up in a bad way," Ms Collings said.

"When he got to Brisbane he was diagnosed with haemophilus influenza, septicaemia, meningitis and kidney failure.

"Dad's is still in a critical condition, and still in a coma in intensive care. He still hasn't come to yet but he's starting to move his eyes."

Ms Collings said her step-mum initially had not been eligible for accommodation assistance because she wasn't a Queensland resident.

"We exhausted all avenues, then Wendy spoke to a social worker at the hospital who ended helping a little bit," she said.

"But they forced her and Dad to change over completely to a Queensland residency to be able to subsidise accommodation while Dad's in hospital.

She said the couple had some savings for their holiday, but that most of it was gone.

"Their caravan is stuck in Gladstone six hours away and Wendy now has to pay $150 a week rent to keep it there," she said.

"Her rent in Brisbane is still going to be $280 a week with the subsidy. She has no license ... she really needs help."

Ms Collings thanked everyone who had donated to the campaign so far.

"It's not like she knew this was going to happen," she said.

"All they wanted to do was to go on a holiday and it was on my dad's birthday.

"If anybody could donate even $5 to go towards supporting my step-mum while she stays with my dad during his stay in hospital, we would be forever grateful."

To donate, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/accomodation-helpmads

Lismore Northern Star

