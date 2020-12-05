Tragedy strikes as two men in their 30s drown

Tragedy has struck the popular tourist hotspot of Teewah Beach this afternoon after two men aged in their 30s drowned.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the deaths and said an eight-year-old boy was also pulled from the water, but was fully alert and conscious.

The spokesman said the boy would be flown by rescue helicopter with his mother to hospital, likely Sunshine Coast University Hospital, this afternoon.

The spokesman said the first calls for emergency assistance were made about 2.30pm.

A Queensland Police Service statement confirmed the boy, aged nine, was treated at the scene and taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Police advised a report would be prepared for the coroner.

Surf Life Saving Queensland's Sunshine Coast regional manager Aaron Purchase said the Westpac lifesaver helicopter and two four-wheel-drives were tasked to the scene, which was understood to be at least 20km north of the Noosa River.

It was understood the rescue helicopter picked up paramedics from Sunshine Coast Airport during a refuelling stop en route to the difficult to access scene.