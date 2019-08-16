Tragic end for a family's pet dog after goanna pursuit

A fight with a goanna had an unfortunate outcome for a Whitsunday family.

A FIGHT between an aggressive goanna and a Jack Russell terrier has ended in tragedy for a Whitsunday couple.

The elderly man and woman were injured when they tried to break up a fight between the goanna and their family pet while walking on Namanula Drive at Flametree.

The 72-year-old man was airlifted by RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter to Mackay Base Hospital late Thursday after being treated by paramedics for severe lacerations to his arms and leg.

His wife was taken by ambulance to Proserpine Hospital with minor injuries to her foot.

Their loved pet did not survive the encounter.

It is believed the family's dog pursued the goanna before the fight between the animals broke out about 3.30pm Thursday.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Shane Tucker said the man had suffered considerable blood loss when paramedics arrived at the scene.

He said it was believed the man had a cardiac history and was on blood thinners.

"The biggest problem with this nature of bite, being obviously a reptile there is always the risk of infection,” Mr Tucker said.

"It's certainly a rare one; I've never heard of a goanna attack or injuries due to a goanna.

"It's part of this job, there are always the unusual cases you attend.

"I don't believe this gentleman's (injuries) were life-threatening, but due to the nature of the attack ... with deep lacerations with arteries it certainly could have had the potential for life-threatening injuries. But the patient's bleeding was controlled quite quickly in this case.”

Both patients are in a stable condition.