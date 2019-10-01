Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services at the scene of the fatal incident.
Emergency services at the scene of the fatal incident.
News

Tragic turn in jogging mystery gripping hinterland

30th Sep 2019 9:18 PM | Updated: 1st Oct 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

>> Jogger dragged 50m on bonnet, thrown into gully

>> Jogger's horrific injuries revealed as police launch appeal

A man hit by a car while jogging in the Sunshine Coast's hinterland has died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The 23-year-old was struck from behind, carried 50m on the bonnet before being catapulted into a gully.

Bystanders ran to his aid, pulling him from the water and performing first aid.

He died in hospital on Monday afternoon, nine days after the incident .

He was in a critical condition when airlifted from the scene suffering spinal fractures and a severe brain injury.

The man was running along Old Gympie Rd, Glass House Mountains about 11.15am on September 21.

Police have indicated they were treating it as accident and no charges have been laid. Investigations are ongoing.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal hinterland jogger sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Adopt a student: Chip in to help with rising education costs

    premium_icon Adopt a student: Chip in to help with rising education costs

    News Whitsundays businesses are being called upon to help cover the bill for uniforms, stationery and other basic needs.

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Homeless man goes on property invading spree

    premium_icon Homeless man goes on property invading spree

    Crime 'They will never feel the same about their place now'

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Drive to give gift of sight takes off in Cannonvale

    premium_icon Drive to give gift of sight takes off in Cannonvale

    News How you can help people across the world improve their vision

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Adani CEO says mine 'unlikely' to help railway diversion

    premium_icon Adani CEO says mine 'unlikely' to help railway diversion

    News CEO says Adani export amount unlikely to help rail diversion.

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM