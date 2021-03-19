Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
After weeks of exhaustive searches in the Royal National Park, police have made a tragic discovery in dense bushland.
After weeks of exhaustive searches in the Royal National Park, police have made a tragic discovery in dense bushland.
News

Tragic find weeks after man vanished

by Evin Priest
19th Mar 2021 10:23 AM

A police sniffer dog has located a body in the Royal National Park believed to be a 36-year-old man from Sydney's inner west missing for almost a month.

Christopher Deep, a Royal Prince Alfred Hospital radiographer and outdoors enthusiast, was reported missing to Inner West Police Area Command on February 26.

Camperdown man Christopher Deep, who was reported missing on February 26. Picture: supplied
Camperdown man Christopher Deep, who was reported missing on February 26. Picture: supplied

The last confirmed sighting of him was CCTV vision from Loftus train station on February 23 in which he was seen with a road bike and wearing exercise clothing and sunglasses.

On Thursday, the body of a man was located in dense bushland in the Royal National Park by a sniffer dog attached to the NSW Police Force dog unit.

Police have yet to formally identify the body, but it is believed to be that of Mr Deep.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The discovery ends several large-scale searches that were conducted within the Royal National Park during the past three weeks.

Originally published as Tragic find weeks after man vanished

christopher deep missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Billion-dollar family linked to underpayment probe

        Premium Content Billion-dollar family linked to underpayment probe

        Business Hamilton Island’s multimillion-dollar tourism operation has been rocked by claims hundreds of the island’s staff were short-changed – some by thousands of dollars – as...

        ‘Ignored’: MP renews plea as nation’s borders remain closed

        Premium Content ‘Ignored’: MP renews plea as nation’s borders remain closed

        Travel A call has been made to give Whitsunday tourism operators the same level of support...

        Tassal to sell 6000ha of land as prawn sales grow by 786%

        Premium Content Tassal to sell 6000ha of land as prawn sales grow by 786%

        Business Tassal has fresh prawn supply contract with Coles supermarkets

        Bowen dad starts siege over threat to burn home and himself

        Premium Content Bowen dad starts siege over threat to burn home and himself

        Crime He has been slammed for ‘traumatising’ a woman.