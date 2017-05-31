Tragic story brings businesses together

HELPING HAND: Airlie Beach Rotary Club members Judy Robertson, Fred Dixon and Nancy Tabell at the house at Panoramic Ct.

IMAGINE losing your daughter to cancer and then having your house badly damaged by a cyclone, without home insurance.

That is what one former Whitsunday local has just gone through.

Josh Sanders used to live in the area with his two children but he returned to the United States a few years ago.

Unfortunately his daughter Chloe, 13, was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer last year and she lost her battle around the time of Cyclone Debbie.

Mr Sanders still owns a house on Panoramic Ct, Cannonvale, which he has been renting out, but his insurance lapsed and was not renewed during this troublesome time.

Mark Beale from Ray White Whitsunday was friends with Mr Sanders and said it had been tough.

"They tried everything to try and save (Chloe) but they couldn't,” he said.

Cyclone Debbie tore through the house, even leaving a hole in the roof. The tenants moved out as it was deemed unliveable and Mr Sanders was left with a hefty bill.

Mr Beale decided to give some local businesses a call.

"There was probably about $30,000-40,000 worth of damage which he had to pay out of his own money and he spent a lot trying to save Chloe,” Mr Beale said.

Whitsunday businesses jumped in to help repair and clean up the house for free or at heavily reduced prices.

They included Moloko Homes, Plants Whitsunday, Splash Pools, Wade Johns Plastering, Nick Wynne Jones painting, Reef Electrical, Belinda Preston and Ray White Whitsunday.

A donation of free furniture from the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach and GIVIT was the icing on the cake, with the house set to be put up for sale soon.

Mr Beale said he wanted to thank everyone who lent a hand. "Even though all the tradespeople are super busy, to get some blokes in and help like that has been really nice,” he said.