Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'TRAGIC': Tour operator speaks out after teens die on Fraser

Carlie Walker
by
30th Mar 2019 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRASER Island tourism operator is working alongside authorities after two Japanese teenagers drowned at Lake Mackenzie.

Jeff Ellison, chief executive officer of SeaLink, which owns Eurong Beach and Kingfisher Bay resorts on the island, said the students were part of a school group staying on the island.

They were on a day tour with SeaLink staff when they went missing about 5pm on Friday.

Mr Ellison said staff members were among those who had searched for the boys before their bodies were discovered about 8.20am on Saturday.

"They were involved in the search and to have an outcome like this is very sad," Mr Ellison said.

Mr Ellison said the focus was on those closest to the boys.

"Our thoughts and deep condolences go out to their family and friends and the group they were travelling with," he said.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event.

"We acknowledge the dedication of island residents and emergency services in the search and rescue efforts, and understand that the matter is now being handled by police in conjunction with Japanese authorities."

More Stories

fraser island kingfisher bay resort sealink
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Single vehicle rollover in Bowen

    Single vehicle rollover in Bowen

    News Paramedics are at the scene.

    • 30th Mar 2019 3:16 PM
    Always something new now for backpacker

    premium_icon Always something new now for backpacker

    People and Places Backpacker finds it best to not plan trip.

    Driver bails from car before it catches fire

    premium_icon Driver bails from car before it catches fire

    News A lucky driver was able to bail after the smoke but before the fire.

    Convenience at its absolute best

    Convenience at its absolute best

    Property Check out at this cleverly-designed home.