Trail run entries now open

RUNNING: Conway National Park will be on show with runners arriving in town to challenge the Great Whitsunday Trail on August 19.

In its 12th year, the trail run has grown from a one-way 28.7km trek from Brandy Creek to Airlie Beach to three events on the one day.

In 2016 the event included the first ultra-distance event covering 57.4km.

The 2018 event includes the inaugural 9km Honeyeater Challenge.

Judging by the number of locals training for this it will be hotly contested by locals and visitors alike, with a start and finish at Airlie Beach Lagoon.

Event manager Wendy Downes said the event would test the strength of all runners.

"Competitors must be capable of completing the event within the stated cut-off time,” Downes said.

"With the finish line at the beach, the beauty of Airlie Beach and surrounds makes it all worthwhile.”

Runners with their families and friends will be filling accommodation in Airlie Beach for the weekend, with some staying longer to enjoy the beauty of the region, including day tours both on and off the water and sampling our local restaurants and cafes.

Tourism Whitsundays general manager Tash Wheeler said the Whitsundays had 750,000 people visit, and they spent more than $7 million.

"Run the Great Whitsunday Trail is an exciting event targeted to trail runners around the country and we hope that when participants come to the Whitsundays they will stay another day and make the most of their time here,” Wheeler said.

Runners should register now because numbers are capped for all three events.

Not a runner? Support the event as a volunteer or head to the lagoon to welcome runners back after their challenge.

Email info@run whitsundays.com.au or visit the website.