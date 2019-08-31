‘Trailblazer’: Female politician remembered for her fire

A TRAILBLAZER for Queensland women in politics, Elaine Darling died yesterday at the age of 83.

Best known for being the first woman from our state to be elected to the House of Representatives, Mrs Darling devoted her life to fighting for social justice.

And daughter Vicky Darling said that fire in her mother's belly had remained in her later years living on the Sunshine Coast.

"All she wanted was to help create a peaceful, joyful world and the only thing that ever really made her angry was injustice," Vicky said.

"She was a trailblazer and I found her to be an incredible role model.

"She was as supportive of me and my career, as I entered politics, as she was for women in general."

Elaine Darling, pictured with former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke (left) and former South African president Nelson Mandela (second from the right). Picture: Contributed

From her first campaign in 1977, Mrs Darling made her mark in politics when she began doorknocking to speak to women about issues such as groceries and the price of petrol.

Vicky said this had come at the cost of mockery from male opponents.

"She definitely thought it was worth it," Vicky said.

Mrs Darling was the Labor Member for Lilley in Brisbane from 1980 to 1993 and spoke on a range of issues in parliament from unemployment to education and road safety.

Her son Mark Darling said she wasn't only a great role model for women, but also for people taking alternative pathways in education.

Elaine Darling with her family in the mid-2000s, including father Jack Melloy, who was a long-serving member of the Australian Labor Party and member of the Legislative Assembly of Queensland. Picture: Contributed

Due to anxiety she felt, Mrs Darling didn't complete high school past Year 8.

After her time in parliament, she went to university, gaining a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from the University of Queensland, as well as a Graduate Diploma of Teaching and a Master of Arts by Research from Queensland University of Technology.

"I didn't finish high school, either, but I knew I could go to university because mum did it," Mark said.

"She really was a woman of substance."

From 2000 to 2004, Mrs Darling was a councillor for the then Caloundra City, going in to bat for pensioners, low-income earners and the local environment.

Despite differing politics, fellow former councillor Andrew Champion said Mrs Darling was a great asset to the area in her single term.

"The difference that she brought to council was that she was very community-conscious and she would fight for the little issues and I respected that," Mr Champion said.

"She was an exceptional and genuine lady who could get up and speak about things without animosity or ego."

Elaine and Bob Darling. Picture: Contributed

Mrs Darling died from Alzheimer's disease on August 30, reunited with her beloved husband Bob who died in 2016.

She leaves behind her three children Vicky, Mark and Russell, and six grandchildren: Nathan, Calin, Jack, Billie, Ellie Rose and Isaac.

Funeral plans to be advised.