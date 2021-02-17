Trailblazing Qld judge to step down

Queensland judge to step down after leaving an “unparalleled” legacy for women in the law

Queensland Court of Appeal judge Anthe Philippides has resigned after two decades on the bench.

Justice Philippides has served on the Court of Appeal for six years after 14 years as a judge of the Supreme Court.

She is Queensland's most senior female judge behind Chief Justice Catherine Holmes.

Her ascension to the Queensland Supreme Court in 2000 marked the first appointment of a woman of immigrant parents to a superior court in Australia.

Justice Philippides, whose parents emigrated from Cyprus, has been a long-standing advocate for diversity and inclusion in the law.

She is the Queensland Patron of the Hellenic Australian Lawyers' Association and is a passionate supporter of indigenous students and lawyers.

Queensland Court of Appeal judge Anthe Philippides. Photo: Steve Pohlner

Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman commended Justice Philippides for her commitment and service to Queenslanders.

"I want to thank her for paving the way for so many young culturally diverse women wanting to pursue a legal career," Ms Fentiman said.

"As the daughter of immigrants, her Honour was the first woman of Hellenic heritage to be admitted as a barrister in Queensland.

"Her legacy for women in the legal profession is unparalleled, as is her commitment in ensuring our community remains fair and safe."

In a distinguished judicial career, Justice Philippides has served as president of the Land Appeal Court of Queensland and was the inaugural president of the Queensland Mental Health Court.

She was admitted as a barrister of the Queensland Supreme Court in 1984 and appointed senior counsel in 1999.

Before becoming a judge, she practised in commercial law, specialising in admiralty and maritime law.

Justice Philippides was the first woman to be elected president of the Maritime Law Association of Australia and New Zealand and established the first maritime law course in Queensland.

In 2019, she established the first Cambridge Australia Scholarship in Queensland for post graduate study in law, named in honour of her late father Constantine Philippides.

The scholarship allows a Queensland student to study at the prestigious University of Cambridge.

As a young University of Queensland law graduate in the 1980s, she received a British Council Commonwealth Scholarship to study at Cambridge for a Master of Law degree.

Justice Philippides' last day on the bench will be April 23.

Originally published as Trailblazing Qld judge to step down