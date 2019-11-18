Menu
A trailer, being towed by a car, tipped over on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannon Valley, this afternoon. Monique Preston
Trailer tips over on major road

Monique Preston
by
18th Nov 2019 2:25 PM
NO-ONE was injured when a trailer being towed by a car tipped over at Cannon Valley this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Airlie Beach station officer Kevin Tomas said firefighters were called to the crash on Shute Harbour Rd, near the Riordanvale intersection, at 1.15pm.

The car and trailer, which had been carrying a water container, were on the side of the road when emergency services arrived.

Firefighters were called to make sure the area was safe by checking for any fuel spills or debris on the road, Mr Tomas said. There were none.

The car did not appear to have been damaged in the crash.

Police also attended the incident.

