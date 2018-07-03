Menu
A track fault is causing delays on multiple lines.
News

Train delays hit morning commute

by Jacob Miley
3rd Jul 2018 7:33 AM

RAIL passengers can expect a horror commute this morning with major delays following a track fault in Brisbane's north.

TransLink said there were 30-minute delays for the Caboolture, Redcliffe Peninsula and Sunshine Coast line trains in both directions due to a fault at Carseldine.

Ipswich and Springfield line trains travelling outbound can also expect delays of up to 20 minutes, according to TransLink.

Electricians were working to fix the problem, a Queensland Rail spokesman said.

The track fault is also causing delays on the roads.

The QR spokesman said the fault had caused the Beams Rd crossing to "operate in safe mode".

According to Queensland Traffic, all lanes were blocked at the rail crossing at Beams Rd, Fitzgibbon, at about 7.25am due to the fault.

Delays were expected and motorists were being urged to use alternative routes.

