Cane bins derailed near Proserpine early this morning.
Stuart Quinn
News

Train derailment blocked Bruce Highway

Monique Preston
by
12th Sep 2019 12:10 PM
THE Bruce Highway was blocked north of Proserpine early Thursday morning after a cane train derailed.

A Wilmar Sugar representative said five full cane bins derailed at a level crossing about 2.10am.

Police controlled traffic around the Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd intersection while Wilmar civil employees cleared the road.

The road was blocked in both directions until 4.10am

The representative said the loco did not derail and no one was injured in the incident.

Whitsunday Times

