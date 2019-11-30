Trainer fears drought could halt bush racing

Could the drought stop racing in some areas of country NSW? Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm said it was a real possibility.

Could the drought stop racing in some areas of country NSW? Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm said it was a real possibility.

Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm said it was a real possibility after his local race track ran out of water a fortnight ago.

"It's a scary thought," he said. "I've heard a lot of clubs out here are in real trouble with water. It could get to the stage where there's no racing."

Trainer Clint Lundholm is praying for rain around the bush. Picture: Simon Bullard

Dubbo only has enough water to keep its training track going at the moment and a bale of hay that used to cost $5 is now $22, while lucerne was $15 and now its $28.

"Racing NSW have given us some help to keep us going," Lundholm said. "The water is out biggest concern and that comes back to our Council.

"They need to get behind racing because it's really taken off here at Dubbo and it would take 12 months to get our track going again if it doesn't rain in the next few months."

Simply the best

Everyone knows Winx was a champion and all-time great. But Kembla Grange trainer Robert Price says she's better than what the average race fan on the street thinks.

"Outside the industry, no-one really has any idea how good Winx was," he said. "The training and riding performances were out of this world.

"Unless you're inside the industry and trying to keep horses sound and in good form from day to day you wouldn't have that appreciation of that whole scenario."

Early warning

Hugh Bowman won well on two-year-old Muntaseera and said while she will improve a lot and get over more ground next year, her fans shouldn't be loading up on her for the big juvenile races just yet, even though she's equal second favourite ($15) for the Golden Slipper. "They were ordinary horses against her. I wouldn't get carried away with that race," he said.

Pretty in pink

Punters would have noticed the Triple Crown horses wearing pink silks instead of the normal red ones for the month of November. That's because the team decided to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation. They raised $15,000 through winning owners tipping in cash after a win.

Clark grilled

Stewards asked Tim Clark about his ride on Highway winner Princess Cordelia.

"It hasn't shown much (speed in the past)," chief steward Marc Van Gestel said.

The Mitchell Beer-trained runner had settled between fifth and ninth in its previous starts but being the top frontrunning jockey he is, Clark was going to take advantage of barrier one and an average tempo. "I wanted to head Jay Ford (Tale Of The Kraut) then nothing came across," Clark said.

Stewards questioned Tim Clark about his ride on Princess Cordelia. Picture: Getty Images

Chapman banned

Racing NSW stewards suspended owner/trainer Peter Chapman for a year after a horse is his care was found to be in "extremely poor condition" in a Londonderry paddock. He was charged with failing to provide veterinary treatment and failing to provide sufficient nutrition for the horse which resulted in significant loss in body condition. There's no excuse for animal cruelty. It's the worst thing anyone in racing can do. A 12-month ban is very lenient.

Summer fun

Jen Rules will likely head to Brisbane sometime over the summer, while her Snowden Racing stablemate Zavance has the Gosford Belle Of The Turf on her agenda this festive season.

That was the wash-up from the John R. Turk Handicap (1300m) where $500,000 yearling Jen Rules turned a Kembla defeat into a city win in the space of week.

"The only reason I backed her up is that she had run so well at Kembla the other day and I thought this is 1300m and she is well against three and four year-olds,'' Peter Snowden said.

"I have never tried backing her up before but that might happen a bit more from now on.''

Jen Rules is a superbly-bred daughter of Redoute's Choice out of a half sister to John O'Shea's former crack colt Jet Spur and races in the combined colours of Neil Werrett and Max Whitby.

''I would like to think I could get some black-type with her prep or next but she is just on that cusp,'' Snowden said.

"I will probably give her another benchmark race and there are two races fillies and mares races in Brisbane which hopefully this time of year might be the right place to go.''

HORSES TO FOLLOW: Bobbing (luckless), Pauper (get on next start), Conspirator (Country Championships next year?)

ONES TO SACK: Roman Typhoon (does too much wrong) Coterie (Brenton Avdulla thinks there may be something wrong internally)

RIDE OF THE DAY: Hugh Bowman on Alward (the champ at his best)

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I saw it fly off. It was in the first 300m and it flew off in front of her," Rachel King on Invictus Salute losing a shoe before winning.