Training and customer service sail marine centre to QLD win

TOP SHOP: All Marine Services owner Allan Robinson and diesel mechanic Wayne Robinson. All Marine Services was awarded the 2019 Volvo Penta Queensland Dealer of the Year Award and Wayne Robinson was awarded the runner up Volvo Penta 2019 Qld Technician of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED

A MARINE service centre has proven a focus on great customer service and technical knowledge is the secret to success, taking out the prestigious title of best dealer in Queensland.

All Marine Services, based out of Coral Sea Marina in Airlie Beach, has been awarded the 2019 Volvo Penta Queensland Dealer of the Year Award, beating out 20 other dealers from around the state.

Adding to the businesses’ list of accolades, diesel technician Wayne Robinson was awarded the title of Volvo Penta 2019 Qld Technician of the year.

All Marine Services owner Allan Robinson said the win was ‘outstanding’ and he was ecstatic to be called the top dealer in Queensland.

Mr Robinson - who has been a qualified diesel mechanic since 1966 - said the win recognised the business’ continued focus on looking after their customers and training their employees.

“We try to be great at everything we do, whether that be customer service or mechanical work,” he said.

All Marine Services trade in everything related to the propulsion of a marine vessel, from engine and part sales, to maintenance from engine to propeller.

Mr Robinson said with the amount of new electronics on modern vessels, remaining up to date on training was crucial to maintaining a strong relationship with customers.

“We work on everything from brand new, just delivered Riviera’s and Maritimo’s, to old timber and steel boats,” he said.

“Every vessel is different so it’s incredibly important to keep up to date with the latest technology and techniques, which allows us to be able to cover a wide range of boats.

“Every twelve months our crew is sent to Brisbane for training to enhance their skills, so they’re on top of everything.”

Mr Robinson said his son, Wayne Robinson, was very proud to have been awarded runner-up in the technician of the year award, however he was ‘every bit as good as the guy who won’.

Mr Robinson said Wayne is a Whitsunday local and has been a qualified diesel mechanic since 1994, travelling the world and gained experience in marine engineering on all types of vessels.

“The winner lives on the Gold Coast, and Wayne and him are both friends and constantly helping each other if a problem arises,” Mr Robinson said.

“Volvo is very big on digital training and Wayne has the impressive accolade of doing all of the e-training available to him, which he has done in his own time.”

Andrew Cottle, general manager of Seamech, the Queensland Volvo Penta dealership network said All Marine Services had ‘stood out’ in all four judging criteria.

“We judge on part sales, engine sales, training and customer service and support,” he said.

“They scored well on everything, especially with training where Wayne boasts the title of one of the only people to do every bit of digital training available to him.

Mr Cottle said the business dealt with some very high value customers and their dedication to giving them a great experience pushed them over the edge for the win.

“They’re right in thick of it in the Whitsundays and their dedication to each and every customer is unwavering,” he said.

“It’s such a great spot, so it’s important to have a team like that in the area.”

All Marine Services is located at Shop 7 Coral Sea Marina, Airlie Beach and can be contacted on 07 4946 5411.