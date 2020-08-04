Training key to keeping post-COVID recovery on track

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman, Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox, student Rana Wagg and Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker. Photo: Contributed

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman, Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox, student Rana Wagg and Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker. Photo: Contributed

A REVITALISED learning centre at the Bowen TAFE campus is pegged to help the region’s post-coronavirus recovery through upskilling and training in battling industries.

Under the Federal Government’s Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs plan, the campus will receive a $200,000 facelift to some of the existing infrastructure.

This will involve the creation of a collaborative learning centre that will support community and heathcare training, as well as high-end advanced manufacturing and agricultural activities.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman visited the campus in Bowen yesterday and emphasised the importance of TAFE training in helping coronavirus recovery efforts.

“One of the most important ways to help rebuild the economy is to support our apprentices and boost skills and training by investing in world-class infrastructure,” she said.

“It’s about making sure we’re training young people for jobs now but also in the future.”

Ms Fentiman also hoped the facelift would help draw more students to study at the Bowen TAFE.

“I think if they can get some of the more modern equipment that’s being used in the industry they’ll actually attract more students,” she said.

Ms Fentiman also visited the Cannonvale TAFE as part of a forum with community leaders to discuss training opportunities and support for small business in the Whitsundays.

Part of this recovery assistance included free TAFE courses, which more than 200 people have enrolled in.

Work on the Bowen TAFE is set to begin in late 2020.