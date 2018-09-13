Menu
Trains will be replaced by buses along the Ipswich and Springfield lines this afternoon after an incident at Graceville train station.
Breaking

BREAKING: Pedestrian hit by train at Ipswich station

by Julie Sanderson
13th Sep 2018 1:52 PM | Updated: 1:59 PM

UPDATE: A pedestrian has suffered a "significant leg injury" after being hit by a train at Ipswich's Graceville station.

Queensland Rail announced trains on the Ipswich and Springfield lines were suspended as police and ambulance attend an incident at the station.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said "a patient with a significant leg injury is being assisted following a train and pedestrian incident at 12.38pm".

A police spokesman had said a person had been involved in an accident at the station and train services were suspended as a result.

The trains were temporarily not running between Corinda and Roma St, Queensland Rail said in a social media post.

Buses were being arranged to replace trains through the impacted area but at 1.50pm TransLink said Ipswich and Springfield line trains had returned to regular stopping patterns and that passengers should expect residual delays of up to five minutes.

 

