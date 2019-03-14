Tramadol discovered in car

A WOMAN caught drug driving, with the drug tramadol in her car, had been fined $1250.

Jessica Ann Strelitz, 28, from Mackay, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to driving while a relevant drug was present in her saliva, unlawful possession of restricted drugs and possession of a pipe.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police found methamphetamine and cannabis in Strelitz's saliva when she was drug tested by police in Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach, at 11.45pm on December 31.

Police searched the vehicle a found a vial of tramadol - a prescription-only drug - as well as a glass pipe between the centre console and front passenger seat, Sgt Myors said.

Strelitz told police at the time the pipe was not hers.

She also told them she used to work at a vet clinic and got the tramadol for a friend's injured dog, Sgt Myors said.

The court was told that, when contacted by police, the owner of the vet clinic said no tramadol would be given out by the clinic unless a vet saw the injured animal.

Strelitz's solicitor Rosemary Varley told the court her client was a qualified veterinary nurse and was now aware it was offence to have tramadol without a prescription.

Strelitz was fined $750, convicted and her licence was disqualified for five months on the drug driving charge.

She was also fined $500 for possessing the pipe and tramadol, but no conviction was recorded by the court.