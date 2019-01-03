Every Premier League club’s ins and outs

WHO has your English Premier League team signed?

Who's been shipped out?

Check below for a list of the Premier League ins and outs to date from the 2019 January transfer window, which runs from January 1 to January 31.

Chelsea

In: Christian Pulisic - Borussia Dortmund, £57.6 million

Out:

Christian Pulisic will see out the rest of the season with Borussia Dortmund. Picture: AP

Everton

In:

Out: Kieran Dowell - Sheffield United, loan

Huddersfield

In: Jaden Brown - Tottenham, undisclosed

Out: Ramadan Sobhi - Al Ahly, loan; Rajiv van La Parra - Middlesbrough, loan

Manchester City

In:

Out: Anthony Caceres - Sydney FC, loan

Anthony Caceres has joined Sydney FC on a season-long loan deal.

Tottenham

In:

Out: Jaden Brown - Huddersfield, undisclosed

West Ham

In: Samir Nasri (Sevilla), undisclosed

Out:

Wolves

In: David Wang - Jumilla B (Estudiantes), undisclosed

Out: David Wang - Sporting Lisbon, loan

