Transport and Main Roads office to move to new digs

ALMOST a year on from Cyclone Debbie, the Transport and Main Roads office is set to move into new digs in Proserpine.

Yesterday, Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan said he was "keeping the heat on the government" to commit to a new TMR office after the issue was raised by Canegrowers Proserpine last week.

"That van parked outside the railway station can't go on forever," Mr Costigan said. "The staff are doing the very best they can under difficult and challenging circumstances but it's unfair on them and unfair on the community.

"Everyone is wondering what the bloody hell is going on and quite frankly, I am jack of it and the same can be said for many other people."

Mr Costigan said two of the big four banks had been rebuilt after the cyclone but he had received no news in relation to the TMR office.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan's Notice of Question in State Parliament this week.

Late yesterday, a Transport and Main Roads spokesperson confirmed that they have approved plans to refurbish office space in the Proserpine Courthouse for a permanent location.

"Work is expected to start at the site in the near future," the spokesperson said.

"Once completed, staff will move into the new office and all TMR services will continue to be delivered from there.

"Until this time, the mobile CSC will continue to service Proserpine residents."

The TMR spokesperson said Tropical Cyclone Debbie had caused "wide-spread damage" to their infrastructure.

"The Proserpine Customer Service Centre sustained severe damage from Cyclone Debbie, and the owner had to demolish the building," they said.

"TMR replacement services were quickly provided and are still being delivered by two staff working from a purpose built mobile customer service centre. It is located nearby in the carpark of the Proserpine Railway Station in Hinschen Street."

All TMR services such as registration and licensing, as well as driver assessments are being delivered from this location.

The purpose built mobile CSC operates during the same hours as the Proserpine CSC previously provided.

Customers can also access transport services at the Cannonvale QGAP.