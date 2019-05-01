Driverless cars’ uniquely Qld problem

QUEENSLAND'S brilliant sunshine causes problems for driverless car technology, with Brisbane's roads providing unique challenges for autonomous vehicles during a recent trial.

Toll operator Transurban will today release the results of a two-month trial of partially autonomous vehicles that highlighted a raft of upgrades required across the road network before driverless cars could be safely introduced.

The report found Brisbane motorways were generally an ideal early environment for autonomous technology - fully autonomous vehicles are still predicted to be years away - but Queensland roads had unique problems not identified in similar trials in Sydney and Melbourne.

Sunlight dazzled some sensors as vehicles exited tunnels with the report finding lane keeping technology sometimes disengaged as the cars emerged back into daylight.

"Vehicles were occasionally led up an exit ramp rather than continuing along the main motorway," the report found.

"It may be more difficult for drivers to realise this is happening in instances where there is an

exit ramp or emergency bay at the tunnel exit, as it occurs just when their eyes are adjusting to the light."

Driverless cars can have as much trouble as humans with different light sources as they approach the exits of southeast Queensland tunnels.

Other unique problems in Brisbane included speed limits on electronic signs and digital maps, road interchange bends and line markings in emergency bays and around road works.

Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety - Queensland (CARRS-Q) deputy director Andry Rakotonirainy said the trial was critical to ensure road infrastructure was ready for the safe introduction of connected autonomous vehicles (CAVs).

"CAVs are not perfect and still face challenges when responding to the unexpected," he said. "This trial was vital to understand the CAV operational domain to determine when and how drivers should maintain control and act as a safe integrated backup.

Transurban Queensland general manager Chris Poynter said the company was working closely with the Government on potential enhancements to prepare the state's roads for the safe introduction of driverless vehicles.

"Changes being investigated in the short term include adjustments to lighting at selected tunnel exit portals, options for greater recognition of electronic speed signs within tunnels and testing continuous painted line markings at emergency bays," he said.

Seven partially automated cars travelled over 5500km along sections of the Gateway and Logan motorways, AirportLink, Pacific Motorway, Centenary Highway, Legacy Way, Inner-City Bypass, Go Between Bridge and Clem7 during the trial.