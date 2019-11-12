Menu
Ambulance officers were called to a truck rollover at Strathdickie this afternoon.
Bev Lacey
Trapped man freed in truck rollover

Monique Preston
by
12th Nov 2019 3:09 PM
UPDATE: THE man who was trapped in a truck that rolled over on a private property at Strathdickie this afternoon has been taken to Proserpine Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition.

 

EARLIER: A MAN who was trapped in a truck that rolled over at Strathdickie this afternoon has been freed by emergency services.

Two ambulances and Proserpine fire brigade were called to help free the man after his truck rolled on a property at Strathdickie Rd, near Gillies Rd, about 2.20pm.

A Queensland Fire Services spokesman said the man was freed through the windscreen while the vehicle was laying on its side.

The man aged in his 60s is being treated by ambulance officers for a shoulder injury, according to Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman.

