Thieves reportedly stole waste from the Collinsville transfer station. Photo: File
Trash or treasure? Thieves steal waste from Collinsville tip

Elyse Wurm
18th Feb 2021 12:19 PM
There is a saying that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure but alleged thieves may have taken the idea a little too far in Collinsville.

Police have received a report of rubbish being stolen from a waste transfer station in the Whitsunday town.

Between Monday and Wednesday, offenders allegedly entered the transfer station unlawfully and removed an unknown quantity of rubbish and scrap metal from the site.

Police are reminding community members any access to the site outside opening hours is prohibited and offenders may be prosecuted.

Anyone with information about the waste theft is encouraged to phone Policelink on 131 444.

