TRASHY FASHION: Cannonvale street embraces bin night

Teague Terrace residents dressed up in a wedding theme for their bin night. Image: Supplied

IT IS one thing to turn trash into treasure, but a street in Cannonvale have taken it a step further by turning bin night into the social event of the week.

Every Monday, the residents of Teague Tce dress up to a theme for a social distanced soiree.

The theme is agreed on the week before and majority of the residents, dogs included, get into the spirit.

So far, there has been a wedding, Easter garden, bogan and pyjama night with sports and onesies next on the agenda.

Teague Terrace residents dressed up in a pyjama theme for their bin night.

The brains behind the dress up, Barbara Adamson, said she saw the idea on Facebook and thought it would be a way to make people smile amid all the bad news.

“It just started because of the virus to make people laugh,” she said.

“I just yelled at everyone and said ‘let’s do it’ because it’s a great idea.

“People that weren’t friendly are now. Everybody is chatty and everybody comes down.”

Crosses mark the road at a 1.5 metre distance to ensure residents stay a safe distance apart during their gatherings.

Mrs Adamson said she had many more ideas for future bin nights and hoped the tradition would continue even after coronavirus.

“It was just brilliant to make everyone laugh and we’re having great fun doing it,” she said.

“I reckon we might keep going once the virus finished. We’ve started now, there’s no reason to stop!”