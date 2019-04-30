How to stay in Bali for $28 a night

You could be staying at this lush Bali hotel for just $27.50 per person, per night.

If you're still in recovery from the long, long, long weekend many of us had thanks to the Easter and Anzac Day public holidays colliding, never fear - because a cheap new holiday deal is here.

As the nights start to cool down, there's a new discounted deal to Bali that will have you warming up in no time - and it'll cost you around $137 per person for a five-night stay.

News.com.au's Travel Deal Tuesday will bring you three of the best bargains from around the world each week, offering our favourite holiday specials and package deals.

BALI SALE FOR $137 PER PERSON FOR FIVE NIGHTS

If you're keen to go overseas for your next holiday, this super cheap break in Bali might have you sold.

To stay for five nights at Infinity8 in Jimbaran, Bali, it'll cost you a whole $137 per person for the 'superior room' stay when booking with lastminute.com.au.

That's just $275 between you and one other person for five nights.

To stay at the lush resort, which has a rooftop pool, gym, spa and beach club, you'll need to be able to travel between Tuesday, May 21 and Sunday, May 26, 2019.

The super cheap deal - which works out to $275 for two people to stay five nights - includes 15 per cent off food and beverage (once per stay), a free Welcome Drink, Free Parking and free Wi-Fi.

$80 PER NIGHT AT RHAPSODY RESORT ON THE GOLD COAST

This stay on Broadbeach is a pretty sweet deal if you're wanting a couple's getaway to the Gold Coast and perhaps catch some Blues music during your stay.

From around $80 per person per night, this weekend rate will allow you to stay at the Rhapsody Resort for just $483 total between two people when booking with Expedia.

You could stay at the Rhapsody Resort on the Gold Coast for around $80 per person.

The resort is located just 100m from the golden sands of Surfers Paradise Beach on the Gold Coast, and features an outdoor pool, teppanyaki BBQ facilities, gym and an outdoor terrace with rooftop gardens.

The only catch is that the rate is part of Expedia's "member pricing", so you will have to do the free sign up to start an account.

Otherwise, the resort is still on sale for non-members, with a three-night stay discounted to $537 for the total.

The free Blues on Broadbeach festival is happening from May 16-19, so it's a great time to check out the Gold Coast.

MASSIVE GROUP SAVING FOR A SKI HOLIDAY

As part of a Queenstown Ski Campaign, this deal is great if you're keen on travelling with a group because the more people you rope into going to New Zealand, the bigger the savings.

Air New Zealand will offer $220 off per person on group bookings of two to four people from Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane on all direct flights to Queenstown.

This deal to Queenstown will get you in the winter spirit. Picture: Destination Queenstown

If you travel will a group of five to nine people, you'll save $250 off per person on the group when travelling between July 8-October 31, 2019.

The sale, which kicked off on Sunday, will run until May 5 - just in time for ski season.