TRAVEL TIPS: For starters, head off the beaten track

RELAXED: Anna Westermann has settled into the travelling lifestyle with ease, and doesn't want to head back to Germany any time soon. Georgia Simpson

FRESH out of school and keen for an adventure, Anna was lured to Australia because she'd 'heard it was a good place for travelling on your own.'

Her jaunt across the sunbunrt country was meant to be a six-month trip, but she loved the continent so much she's extended it out to a year.

In her first week, she met a girl from Berlin, who has become a friend for life and the pair have travelled from the chilly south, up to the tropical north.

What is your favourite destination so far?

I loved Melbourne. The city is so vibrant and there is so much going on.

The nightlife is awesome, the people are so open minded, and the city is yours to explore.

What is the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

I have noticed people say 'ta' instead of thank you.

I have also seen a lot of people wearing a necklace with a little, mini spoon on it.

What is the most memorable moment from your travels?

Definitely celebrating New Years Eve in Sydney.

I was with some wonderful people and we went to Watsons Bay to watch the fireworks, and then we went to a big party in Bondi.

The party was right next to the water, and there were these awesome Italian DJ's playing.

We just danced the night away, and everyone went swimming in the morning - it was the first swim of 2019.

How has travel changed you?

This is the first time in my life I've been responsible for myself. I've had to do my washing alone, pay for my accommodation.

I've had to find work and just sort out my life in general.

I feel so much more prepared for my future, and travelling alone has been the best decision I have made for myself so far.

What is your top travel tip?

Make sure you go to the national parks; the starry night sky is so bright, and the nature is beautiful.

Be open minded, and don't be scared of trying new things.