Travellers and lovers enjoy new takeaway options

THE irony of celebrating World Tourism Day during the coronavirus pandemic was not lost on Mackay and Whitsunday tourism businesses as they championed the industry’s resilience.

NE Food, which runs Mackay’s The Dispensary, and Fish D’vine were put in the spotlight at this year’s industry breakfast, with experts praising their unique pivot to takeaway options.

As travellers were locked in their rooms, far away from the ocean views, Kev Collins launched D’livery to provide gourmet chef prepared meals to Whitsunday holiday makers.

“As this ‘space’ in the market quickly filled with multiple offerings it shifted shape again to target the new waves of high net worth holiday makers looking to luxury boat charters and the large number of luxury self-contained holiday homes,” he said.

Mr Collins said this new way of operating would continue for their business but it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

“Obstacles that we had to overcome included logistics, new supply chains and e-commerce capacity of the website, plus the challenges of opening a brand-new venue into the new COVID reality.”

In Mackay takeaway options targeted lovers, not travellers, with NE Food launching the Facebook Group ‘Treat Yo Partner – Mackay Iso Date Night’ where couples could buy each other meals to enjoy together.

Commercial manager Madeleine Connors said NE Food also started providing quality meals for the aged care market after recognising the gap in the market.

“After the announcement that dining in could no longer take place, NE Food immediately took action,” Ms Connors said.

By setting up online ordering, rejuvenating breakfast and lunch takeaway options and making it easier, affordable and efficient for our customers, Mr Connors said her business was able to return to normal trading days.

“(It was) a very simple yet powerful approach, the company dissected their profit and loss line by line ensuring that any cost saving measures were actioned immediately along with any government incentives taken up,” Ms Connors said.

“(That’s what we) focused on to ensure the company could ride through this pandemic and come out the other side. “

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the industry breakfast on Friday celebrated how businesses had adapted and innovated during the pandemic disruption.

“Our industry is not just important to the economy but also to the life of communities and their wellbeing,” Mr Gschwind said.

“Our cultural life, our events, our heritage and even our guardianship of our natural wonders is supported by tourism activity.

The Queensland Tourism Industry Council celebrated World Tourism Day by throwing a breakfast for 150 tourism operators.

“And most of all, it is the lives and livelihood of the hundreds of thousands of workers in our industry that are at stake.

“It is those workers and the tourism business operators who had to step up during this devastating time and try to keep businesses afloat and plan for a disrupted future.”

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said tourism was a major focus in the State’s economic recovery strategy.

“To date, the government has invested more than half-a-billion dollars to support struggling tourism operators right throughout the state,” Ms Jones said.

“We’ll continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with operators to rebuild our industry for the future.”