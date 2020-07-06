Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noosa Police conducted 280 random breath tests, with impressive results.
Noosa Police conducted 280 random breath tests, with impressive results.
News

Travellers denied access to popular Coast getaway

Matt Collins
6th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A large number of travellers were sent packing after Noosa Police had a busy weekend on Noosa's North Shore.

Police patrolled the popular Coast getaway on both Saturday and Sunday.

In what was a timely reminder for all national park users, up to 40 vehicles were denied access to the North Shore for not carrying a permit or possessing the additional Restricted Area Access Permits.

'HE SAVED MY SON'S LIFE': MUM HONOURS SHARK ATTACK VICTIM

NEW PODCAST SERIES CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF THE DAILY

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll stated a further eight infringement notices were issued for speeding, unregistered motor vehicle, and exceed seating capacity.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service Penalty Infringement Notice was issued by police to a driver without a vehicle permit.

Police also assisted six hikers who became lost on the Great Cooloola Walk.

In a sign that the drink driving message is sinking in, 280 random breath tests were conducted by police across the weekend, and zero returned a positive result.

noosa north shore noosa police restricted area access
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Acid-spraying ant-ics spread from Shute Harbour

        premium_icon Acid-spraying ant-ics spread from Shute Harbour

        Environment They may be small, but these critters make their way up the food chain in a deadly fashion.

        ‘You should be ringing up saying they snuck through’

        premium_icon ‘You should be ringing up saying they snuck through’

        Rural Growers association president has warned the community to stay vigilant ahead of...

        NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        News From going to get camping supplies to rushing to the hospital, here’s why offenders...

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day