Travelling teachers sailing Airlie

THIS pair of travelling pre-school teachers hail from Germany where they are escaping their homeland's cold school holiday weather for a warmer Whitsunday climate.
We found them relaxing by the Lagoon before heading off an a sailing adventure to see the highlights of the region.
How long are you spending in Australia.
Lilian: I'm spending three weeks in Australia and then four weeks in New Zealand.
Vanessa: I'm travelling Australia for five weeks. We will split up at three weeks and I will visit my friends who live in Albury.
Where to next?
We started in Melbourne and then flew to Cairns. We have a campervan and are driving down to Brisbane while staying in backpackers along the way. In Brisbane we will then fly to Sydney.
What do you like about the Whitsundays?
Lilian: The beach, nature and the friendly people.
Vanessa: It's a mix of everything, the place and the people.
Why Australia?
Lilian: Well I had a friend to travel with and the weather, people are a bonus. People I know in France speak highly of it.
Vanessa: I have friends who moved here a few years ago and I am also visiting them.
Plans while in the Whitsundays?
This week we are going sailing because we have never been before and heard it was a great place to snorkel the reef.
What is your top travel tip?
Lilian: I find travel really easy here. Everyone here is so happy, maybe people are grumpy in Germany because it's so cold haha.
Vanessa: People often speak slower here and it's not too hard to understand them .
I find the other accents at the backpackers more confusing haha.
