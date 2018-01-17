Travelling teachers sailing Airlie

TRAVELLING TEACHERS: Lilian Hardebusch and Vanessa Hoffman at the Lagoon on Saturday afternoon.

THIS pair of travelling pre-school teachers hail from Germany where they are escaping their homeland's cold school holiday weather for a warmer Whitsunday climate.

We found them relaxing by the Lagoon before heading off an a sailing adventure to see the highlights of the region.

How long are you spending in Australia.

Lilian: I'm spending three weeks in Australia and then four weeks in New Zealand.

Vanessa: I'm travelling Australia for five weeks. We will split up at three weeks and I will visit my friends who live in Albury.

Where to next?

We started in Melbourne and then flew to Cairns. We have a campervan and are driving down to Brisbane while staying in backpackers along the way. In Brisbane we will then fly to Sydney.

What do you like about the Whitsundays?

Lilian: The beach, nature and the friendly people.

Vanessa: It's a mix of everything, the place and the people.

Why Australia?

Lilian: Well I had a friend to travel with and the weather, people are a bonus. People I know in France speak highly of it.

Vanessa: I have friends who moved here a few years ago and I am also visiting them.

Plans while in the Whitsundays?

This week we are going sailing because we have never been before and heard it was a great place to snorkel the reef.

What is your top travel tip?

Lilian: I find travel really easy here. Everyone here is so happy, maybe people are grumpy in Germany because it's so cold haha.

Vanessa: People often speak slower here and it's not too hard to understand them .

I find the other accents at the backpackers more confusing haha.