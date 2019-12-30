Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STATE STEPS IN: Annastacia Palaszczuk and Tracy Dobie at the site of the Warwick Water Treatment Plant.
STATE STEPS IN: Annastacia Palaszczuk and Tracy Dobie at the site of the Warwick Water Treatment Plant.
Council News

Toowoomba councillor slams Premier's pipeline plan

Tom Gillespie
by
21st Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA councillor has slammed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's plan to fast-track the Warwick to Wivenhoe pipeline, saying the State Government had not consulted with the TRC.

The Premier visited Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie yesterday to discuss that the route has been finalised for a 87km gravity-fed pipeline from Toowoomba to Warwick, and that construction can begin after the project was confirmed within the 2020/2021 state budget.

The pipeline would provide a major boost to water security in the Southern Downs, connecting the drought-stricken region to larger dams such as Wivenhoe and Cressbrook.

TRC water and waste chair Cr Nancy Sommerfield was critical of the statement, saying Toowoomba had again not been consulted.

"I'm very disappointed in the announcement, because the feasibility study into the pipeline hasn't been finished," she said.

"SEQ Water were in touch last week and their advice to our staff is they were a long way from deciding a best option.

"You have to wonder what decision has been made without the completion of the study."

Cr Sommerfield said the TRC's infrastructure would be impacted by a new pipeline, and the State Government needed to consider that.

"I'm keen to help out our neighbouring regions, but we have to know how that affects our future security," she said.

"There are opportunities for us to have a win-win outcome, but we need to see what that is - we don't know, (because) we haven't been told."

southern downs regional council toowoomba toowoomba regional council water pipeline
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays be belong to those ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        YOUR SAY: Mining will impact the Bimblebox environs

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Mining will impact the Bimblebox environs

        Letters to the Editor ‘Mining will adversely impact on environmental values to such an extent that...

        Christensen ordered to pay for flight and car trip

        premium_icon Christensen ordered to pay for flight and car trip

        Politics George Christensen costs they ‘did not meet guidelines’.

        Cyclone Ada book sells 300 copies at launch

        premium_icon Cyclone Ada book sells 300 copies at launch

        News A book compiled to ensure the story of Cyclone Ada is never forgotten has sold more...