Treasure VIII takes line honours in twilight race

ANOTHER Wednesday afternoon, another race in the Whitsunday Sailing Club weekly twilight yacht race and another light northerly breeze greeted the 20 boats that competed in this week's event.

This time the breeze was about eight knots, providing enough power for the boats to have a pleasant sail around the triangular course.

As usual the first away were the multihull yachts, consisting of trimarans and catamarans, with Overdrive (Rupert King) leading the way from Cheetah (Steve Halter). Over three laps, Overdrive gradually increased its lead, with the aid of spinnakers where possible on the downwind legs.

After 75 minutes of racing, its lead stretched out to five minutes, which was not enough to satisfy the handicapper.

This allowed Cheetah to take the coveted handicap prize, reversing the line honours award to win by five minutes.

In Division 2, the fleet was eager to get away, with Reignition (Charles Wallis) jumping the start for the second week in succession.

This time, however, it failed to return to restart, earning a disqualification along the way. This allowed Delher Magic, with Charlie Preen back on the helm, to take this week's Doyle Sails-sponsored best start award.

Treasure VIII (Rob Davis) soon took the official lead, with Queensland Marine Services (John Galloway) following close behind.

The newcomer to the fleet, Gogo Chikara (Bill Trueman), after a slow start soon started to show its potential.

This fast, oversized sportsboat features several crew all on trapeze, creating interest within the fleet.

As Gogo Chikara got into its stride, it passed the likes of Twister (Kevin Fogarty), Delher Magic and Haywire (Brett Young) to finish less than a minute behind QMS.

So they finished with Treasure VIII taking both line honours and handicap wins, with QMS and Gogo Chikara taking the minor placings.

Eleven boats started in Division 3, with Aquatarius (Tom Parker) again leading the way along with Lady Katherine (Gary Hughes) and Kameruka (Bob Beale).

While these three boats are totally different in design, the performance of each was similar, with little to separate them on the water.

Each has its strong points of sail as well as some not so strong, so positions changed constantly during the race.

Behind these three, Infarrction (Carol Roberts) was the best of the rest, with strong challenges from Lorna Rose Too (Peter Mitchelson), High Tide (Shannan Hart) and Masquerade (Tom Vujasinovic).

By the time the fleet got to the finish, Aquatarius held a 50-second lead over Kameruka, with Lady Katherine a further 40seconds back.

As is often the case in a northerly breeze, the wind strength abated during the race to the disadvantage of the slower boats, meaning that handicap results went to Lady Katherine from Aquatarius and Kameruka.

Racing continues each Wednesday at 4.30pm, with limited crewing positions available at the club from 3pm.