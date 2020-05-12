Menu
Josh Frydenberg has been tested for coronavirus.
Treasurer in isolation after COVID test

by Natalie Wolfe and Shannon Molloy
12th May 2020 5:08 PM

Treasurer Josh Fryndenberg has been tested for coronavirus after a worrying coughing fit in Parliament House this morning.

Mr Frydenberg was giving a Budget update - a grim outlook for the economy, which has been ravaged by the COVID-19 crisis - when he began to splutter.

His coughing fit lasted several minutes and he was repeatedly unable to speak, having to take multiple sips of water.

Australia has recorded more than 6950 cases of COVID-19, with 3053 in New South Wales, 1509 in Victoria, 1051 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 553 in Western Australia, 227 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 97.

Originally published as Treasurer in isolation after COVID test

