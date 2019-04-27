Treat for book lovers

BOOKS: Ashley Warren and Scarlett Foti grab a bargain at last year's book bonanza.

BOOKS: Ashley Warren and Scarlett Foti grab a bargain at last year's book bonanza. PETER CARRUTHERS

BOOK lovers are in for a treat with a second-hand book sale in Proserpine early next month.

The annual Proserpine Historical Museum Book Bonanza will be held for a week from May 4.

Proserpine Historical Museum vice-president Gloria Cowan said there would be books for everyone at the sale, with both children's and adult books on offer.

"There will be lots and lots of books,” Mrs Cowan said.

"(There will be) all different genres - crime, heaps of cook books, children's books, magazines, DIY, romance, general novels.

"Come and get your year's supply of books.”

Mrs Cowan said books had been donated by both the Proserpine and Cannonvale libraries, local schools and members of the community and would be sold for between 20 cents and $4.

Mrs Cowan is particularly hoping children will attend the sale this year as there are plenty of books for them on offer.

As well as books, there will also be CDs and DVDs available.

A trash and treasure stall will also form part of the bonanza, and a Mother's Day raffle will be running.

The Book Bonanza is the museum's only fundraiser for the year, with money raised going towards the general running of the museum and insurance.

"We really need people to come... to help support us and help keep the museum running,” Mrs Cowan said.

"What we make from the bonanza helps to keep us open.”

The Book Bonanza will be held in the foyer at the Proserpine Museum at 198 Main St, Proserpine.

It will be open on May 4-10 from 9am to 4pm, and on May 11 from 9am to noon.